Dr. Kyalo Mativo rested on June 7, 2021 after a long illness. He used to joke that there were birds singing in the Acacia trees when he was born. His mother was on her way home carrying thatch grass, accompanied by a couple of her co-wives, when she went into labor. She delivered her fourth and last born right there; on the footpath in Ngangani, Kitui, Kenya, on January 3, 1945. She was the youngest of seven wives. The women carried the newborn home, the last of their seventeen children, along with the thatch. They named him Kyalo, which literally means Journey or in this case one born during a journey or on a journey.
Mativo, as he later preferred to be called, attended Kitui High School and Strathmore College in Kenya then graduated Magna Cum Laude at UCLA with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theater Arts. He went on to receive a Master of Arts Degree in African Area Studies and a PhD in Developmental Journalism also from UCLA.
Mativo lived in Shoshone, CA. with his first wife Susan Sorrells where he helped run a business between his advanced studies at UCLA. Mativo used to say that they raised each other. During this time they travelled extensively in Europe, and Mativo lived and attended language schools in Germany and France. He was fluent in German, French, English and his native Kiswahili and Kikamba languages.
Mativo published many short stories including On the Market Day and was chief editor of Ufahamu during his studies at UCLA . He appeared in the movies Roar in 1981 and Baby, the Secret of the Lost Legend in 1985.
Mativo lived in Hanford CA. with his second wife Diana Leoni for over 20 years, where they raised their son Mwongola and step-son Dapo Leoni. He was involved in his sons education and taught him to run at a very early age. They were both well known for their cross country racing. As a family they were active in the AME Zion church in Hanford and were integral part of Black History Presentations. Mativo taught many community classes in Hanford about the African culture. His love of the African culture and desire to share his wisdom led him to write and publish Amenta, a book of African Folktales and riddles, with assistance from Diana.
Mativo taught editorial writing at the University of Nairobi, Kenya Journalism Department in the mid-1980s, Kiswahili at Fresno City College in the 1990s into early 2000s and History, Film and Communications for West Hills College campuses at Lemoore, Coalinga and Firebaugh until he fell ill with Valley Fever in 2008. Mativo became a teacher to affect and influence as many lives as he could and he did. Even in his illness, those who cared for him and those who visited him learned. He had absolutely no patience with racial prejudice of any kind and was outspoken about it.
Mativo was a proud African man, with extensive knowledge and respect for the African Culture, as the basis for many beginnings. He loved to share this knowledge. He will be remembered for his intellect, discipline, wit; his thirst for knowledge and desire to share it, and his love for nature and gardening, most especially, his huge summer maize and cowpea patch. He will be dearly missed.
Mativo is survived by his wife Christine Mativo of 15 years, son Mwongola Leoni Mativo, step- daughter Mwende Hinojosa, Step-son-in-law Mateo Hinojosa, grand daughter Mwali Hinojosa, Sisters Katunge and Mbula, brothers Mwanzia and Munyao,many nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews and a few great-grand nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Ngii and Mativo Mbai, siblings Mutisya, Syengo, Nyiva, Kimanthi, Makau, Musili Ndani, Vengi, Katheke and Kasyoka.
The family is forever grateful to the staff of Pacific Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fresno, for caring for Mativo for many years.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday August 21,2021 in Hanford, CA. If you would like to attend, please text or call and leave your name and number at 559-361-2452 by August 10th and you will be contacted with details.
Donate if you can, to Valley Fever Research at UC Merced or anywhere else that Valley Fever is researched.
