Douglas Robert Elliott passed away on February 18, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 68. Doug was born October 28, 1953 to Robert and Geraldine (Ferris) Elliott. He was a longtime resident of Hanford, California. Doug recently moved to Lindsay, Oklahoma in January 2021 with his family.
Doug attended Kit Carson Elementary School and graduated from Hanford High School in 1971. He spent many years working in construction, with his most recent job as a teacher at the Hanford Adult School where he taught construction courses.
Doug enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching movies, and spending time with family. He was kind-hearted, patient, and loved to tell stories. He will be missed greatly by his family.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Elliott and Geraldine Elliott-Clement. He leaves behind his wife Vicki (Osburn) Elliott; his children, Janae McCune of Visalia, Kari Guitterez (Raymond) of Lindsay and Justin Elliott of California; his step-father, Lonnie Clement of Hanford; his brothers, Kinney Elliott (Cheryl) of Hanford and Marty Elliott (Diana) of Hanford; sister-in-law, Andrea Osburn of Lindsay; and his grandchildren, Hunter, William, Landon, Caitlyn, Kade, Kinsley, Ava, Adley, Zoe and Maisyn, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held.