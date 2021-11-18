On July 7, 1955, Douglas Brian Silveira better known as Doug. He was born in Hanford, California, to Lino Frank and Helen Marie Silveira and left this earth on November 4, 2021, in Lemoore, California.
Doug along with his family lived inside Hickey Park for most of childhood life, because his father was a caretaker. He attended schools in Lemoore and graduated from Lemoore High school.
His passion for racing started at a young age and continue until his passing, spending over forty years helping pushing race cars when they would stall in and around the racetracks, especially at Lemoore Race Way.
His livelihood came through wood working and re-finishing furniture in Armona! Doug enjoyed those long trips and getting to know his brother Earl when they were driving trucks together.
He is survived by his sisters, Debera Beloof, and Jackie and husband Joseph Barber His ten nephews.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care, 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, Ca 559-582-5400
