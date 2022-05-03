Doug passed away at the age of 78 at the VA hospital in Fresno, after a long illness. He was born in Redding, CA.
He was preceded in death by his father, J Garold Mckim, in 1942. He died in a auto accident when Doug was an infant, and had 2 older brothers. Doug fondly remembered picking blackberries in Wash. With his mom, Myrtle. She was a strong person & mom.
In the late 40s she married to a man already family. Ed Hendricks had been married to her older sister, who had passed away. Uncle Ed then also became dad to another 3 sons a very good thing for all. They eventually settled in Lancaster, CA
Doug graduated high school there in 1960, enjoying football and gymnastics. He then became a furniture mover. Soon his employer was able to send him into cross-country driving. He loved driving and hard work.
This was interrupted by the US Army from 1964-66. The Army also assigned him a truck, and then sent him and the truck to Vietnam, where he delivered fuel. That done, he went back to being a long-distance driver/mover. His employer also had a moving company in Lemoore. In 1969 he offered Doug the opportunity to become a partner and Doug moved to Lemoore. He was also able to continue driving part of the time. The business continued for 40 years, closing in 2010. Doug had great respect and appreciation for all the hard-working men he worked with thru the years. All the after-hours conversations and laughs also good.
Doug loved hunting & fishing, black labs, telling stories, reading books.
Doug had two early marriages and a son, Christopher j. Mckim.
Brother & wife Pat, niece Cheryl and Eds first family.
He is survived by son Chris , brother Ron & wife Jan, Niece Becky, Also survived by Cindy, Josh, Danny and Lonnie.
He leaves behind Georgia, his wife of 47 years.
He was a Big-hearted and gracious man.