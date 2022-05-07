Following a short illness, Dorothy Martella Vierra passed away on May 4, 2022, in Hanford, CA. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Vierra and her son Fred Vierra. She is survived by her daughter, Maureen Walker and son-in-law John Walker of Pismo Beach.
Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Hanford. She served on the Hospital auxiliary for many years and was a long-time parishioner of St. Brigid Catholic Church. She enjoyed the company of her many nieces and nephews. She also had many great nieces and nephews, two of which are Jarrod and Justin Parreira both were born on her birthday, September 27th. Dorothy was blessed with many lifelong friends and neighbors that she visited with regularly.
Funeral Mass for Dorothy will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Brigid Catholic Church, Hanford. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.