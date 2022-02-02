Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Hanford, CA. She was married to Paul Martin for 55 years, and has a son, Bruce Martin of Tulare, CA. Growing up she attended Lake Side School and graduated from Hanford High School. Her daughter-in-law Dianna Martin, and grandchildren, Aidan, Grayce, Kaitlyn, Isabella, Noah, and Savannah share in this loss, but celebrate her life and the joy she always brought to her family. Dorothy had such energy for life and kept the family moving forward. She gave life, friendship, comfort, and best friend relationships to so many of her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Joaquin and Stella Veiga, and her brothers Jack and George Veiga.
Funeral services will be held at Saint Brigid Catholic church in Hanford, CA on February 15th at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.
