Dora C. Ford of Lemoore was an angel on earth but finally received her wings on Friday, September 10th at the age of 82. Dora was born in Philadelphia, PA to Edgar and Catherine Jackson. Immediately after graduating high school, she worked as a telephone operator for a company by the name of Bell telephone company of Pennsylvania. Dora reunited with her childhood friend, Thomas H. Ford, who she soon married on the 23rd day of January 1960 in Philadelphia, PA. During her lifetime she committed passionately to being an active military wife, and mother, traveling to many different cities and Naval bases all over. Dora was a lifetime member of the Fleet Reserve Association ladies auxiliary unit 261, member of the grand jury, as well as the SAR Board school, attendance, review board.
Dora is survived by 3 children: Melisunde Cox of Hanford, Thomas E. Ford of Philadelphia, and Monita Ford-Ware of Sacramento, 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, 3 siblings: Katherine Bridell, Barry Jackson, and Cynthia Banks of Philadelphia, and the many who called her grandma sugar or momma Connie along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Thomas Ford, mother, father, brothers Edgar, Phillip, Tyrone, and Frankie, sister Phyllis, and great grandson Daniel.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 23rd from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 24th at 12:00 P.M. at Koinonia Church, with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.