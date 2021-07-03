Leonard Freitas passed away at the age of 91 on June 23, 2021
Leonard was born in Selma, California in 1930. One of 8 boys in the family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthone and Mary Freitas as well as brothers Clarence, Tony, Frank, Joe, Ray, and one who died at birth. He is survived by his brother John Freitas of Morro Bay and his 2 children, Edward Freitas and Donna Badasci, both of Hanford. He had 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
He married Bernadette Bettencourt in 1953 and settled on a small ranch in the Island District of Lemoore. Leonard also worked at Foremost Dairy Creamery in Lemoore for 38 years. His family will always remember him as a loving father and a very hard worker.
Later in life he married a second time to Theola Hunter of Lemoore. They moved to Oregon about 35 years ago. Leonard had a passion for camping, fishing , and golf. He will be missed by many, especially his family and friends.
He will be laid to rest in Oregon at Deshutes Memorial Gardens on July 1st.
