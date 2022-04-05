Donald Lemuel Heriford of Hanford, California passed away Tuesday March 29, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born to Lowell and Effie Heriford on December 26, 1932, in Hanford, California.
Donald graduated from Coalinga High School. He was the charter president of the FFA. Donald was a proud eagle scout. Donald was the past Worshipful Master Mason of Coalinga Lodge. Donald enjoyed playing on the baseball team while serving in the Navy. Where he was honorably discharged.
He was married to Sue Heriford the love of his life for 48 years, who survives him. Donald is also Survived by daughters Wendy Ankele of Coalinga, Susan Ferguson of Lemoore, Penny Reynolds of Coalinga, Peggy Sawdey of Gillette Wy, and son Greg Culver of Easton. As well as fourteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Donald had four brothers Gilbert, Delbert Robert and Robin that have all proceeded him.
The visitation will be Tuesday April 5, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore, California. The Graveside service will be held at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona, California at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday April 6, 2022.