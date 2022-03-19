Donald J. Davis was born in Steele City, Nebraska, on May 29, 1931. He passed away in Visalia, California, on March 2, 2022, at the age of 90.
Don grew up in Fresno, California, and graduated from Fresno High School. After a couple of years in the U.S. Army, he graduated from college and began a teaching career which spanned many decades. Don married Marilyn Johnson on February 22, 1957, in Fresno, CA. They met at the local swimming pool where Don was the lifeguard. They went on to settle in Hanford in 1961 and had three children.
Don spent his first year teaching in Parlier, then accepted a position with Hanford High School where he stayed until his retirement in the 1990s. During his tenure at Hanford High School, he taught Physical Education, Math, and Driver's Training. He's most well-known for the years he spent coaching; first as the boys' varsity basketball coach then the girls' and boys' varsity volleyball coach. His teams from both sports went on to earn many championship titles. Don also was a member of the Kings Athletic Club and Kings Country Club for more than 30 years, where he spent most of his summer breaks on the course. Don was known by all for his love of sports. Whether it was his children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren, you'd always find him attending their games. He will be remembered by many for his sense of humor and encouragement.
Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years Marilyn Davis, his parents (Joseph and Pearl Davis), his sister (Delores Blades), and his brother (DeLynne Davis). He is survived by his daughter Linda Davis, of Lemoore, CA; son Randy Davis and son-in-law Mark Smith, and son Christopher Davis and daughter-in-law Deanna Davis, all of Hanford, CA; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11 am at Hanford Elks Lodge; 506 N. Douty St., Hanford, CA. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. All are welcome to attend and share their memories of Coach Davis.
Family and friends are invited to view Don's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.