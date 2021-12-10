It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Donnie (Don) Ray Roselius, 75, from Hanford. Don passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side on November 10, 2021.
Don was born on July 26, 1946, in Shawnee, OK. He and his family moved to Hanford, CA soon after his birth. He graduated from Hanford High School in 1965 and joined the Army, serving 6 years. Don would go on to work for Verdegaal Brothers, Inc for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cruising the countryside and tinkering away in the garage. Don will be greatly missed and will be remembered for his sense of humor, stubborn ways, kindhearted spirit, love of dancing and westerns.
Don will forever be loved and remembered by his four daughters: Katie Askins and husband Kevin, Rebecca Roselius, Mary Hagan and husband Corey, and Renee Roselius. Ten grandchildren; Marissa, Justin, Brendan and Tyler Askins. Brianne and Christopher Roselius. Liam and Amelia Hagan, Gavin and Kaia Johnson. Brother, Ron Roselius and wife Debbie, along with many nieces/nephews and loved ones dear to his heart. He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Charlene Roselius. Daughter, Karen Morris and parents J.W. (Dub) and Opal Roselius.
Visitiation is scheduled for December 13, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at People's Funeral Chapel in Hanford. Church services will be on December 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at South Valley Community Church in Lemoore, with burial to follow at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona. Friends and family are invited to Hanford Elks Lodge immediately following services.
