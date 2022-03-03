Diane passed into the presence of the Lord at the age of 74 on February 21, 2022 in Visalia CA from her battle with cancer. Diane was born on February 10, 1948 in Tulare CA.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Marvin Gene Stoner, parents Thomas and Elvira (Andrade) Silva, brothers Richard and Ronald, and Sister Debra, all of Tulare, CA.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Paul Story, niece Jennifer Story, Aunt Alice Silva and many cousins and friends. She attended Oak Valley Elementary, Tulare Western High School and Visalia College of Beauty. She became a beautician and worked in various solons in Tulare for 47 years before her stroke in 2015.
Diane was a very loving, caring and giving person who loved to attend her nieces dance performances, spending time at the coast and being with family and friends.
Visitation for Diane will be at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel in Tulare on Monday March 7th, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM, with a Rosary following. The Mass will be held Tuesday March 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St Aloysius Church in Tulare, with burial following at the North Tulare Public Cemetery.
The family would like to thank TLC Assisted Living as well as Bristol Hospice for the excellent and loving care they gave Diane before her death. If you wish to donate, in lieu of flowers, donations to Bristol Hospice in Visalia, (bristolhospice-Visalia.com) would be greatly appreciated. Condolences can be sent to www.plfuneral.com