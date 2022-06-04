Some of the most intense love stories end with a tragic tone. The journey of John and Diane Gregory is one of these as its conclusion is marked by the passing of Diane, loving wife, mother, grandmother, artist and educator on May 17, 2022. Diane was preceded in death just three days shy of seven months by her beloved John. She leaves behind not only a myriad of friends and family but memories, values and accomplishments that point to a life well led.
Diane Lankard was born January 19, 1947 in Bakersfield, CA. The lone girl of three siblings, Diane soon became adept at cooking and sewing under the loving tutelage of her mother and grandmother. Ida Erickson Nelson, her maternal grandmother, was especially devoted to little Diane teaching her how to create family delicacies such as lefsa. Mother, Melba, was a talented seamstress who taught Diane how to make her own clothing, even collaborating with her teenage daughter to create matching sweater and skirt outfits.
Due to her father, Robert's position with PG&E, Diane's family moved often in her early years. By middle school, she was attending Sierra Junior High in Fresno. There, she pursued swimming and played the glockenspiel in the school's marching band. It was also there where she met her lifelong friend, Peggy. At McClane High School, Diane continued swimming and excelled in her Art and Home Economic classes, graduating in 1964.
At Fresno State, as an Art major, Diane discovered a talent that would stay with her for many decades to come: painting. There, she created masterpieces that still hang on the walls of her devotees. Upon graduation, Diane obtained a teaching credential from Fresno Pacific.
She began her career in Corcoran, CA where she serendipitously encountered another educator who became the love of her life. John Gregory would later say the moment he met the young first grade teacher he knew he would marry her.
In 1970, he did just that as Diane Lankard became Diane Gregory and they set off on a fifty-year adventure.
Soon two became six as the family settled in Hanford, CA where Diane and John had a wonderful partnership creating memories for Chris, Jeremy, Amy and Heather as well as shaping their moral compass. For her part, Diane took the lead teaching her offspring the value of organization and perseverance. Diane exercised these values herself as she managed a thirty-year teaching career while raising four children. In and amongst this hard work, Diane always made time to sew her children elaborate Halloween costumes and add an artistic assist to their school projects.
Diane was beyond thrilled to become a grandmother. She would read to, play with and cook with this new generation of Gregory's for hours on end. She also made elaborate quilts for each grandchild as well as other children born to her extended family.
She and John enjoyed travelling and were able to realize a lifelong dream when they purchased a home in Los Osos, CA.
She would later say those years in Los Osos were her favorite as she and John graciously welcomed many visitors. They enjoyed a full social life, meeting regularly with good friends to taste new foods and wine. They also loved to hear live local music and soak in the coastal atmosphere. Diane adored the moments the family came together at her impeccable beach house.
Christmastime was often loud and raucous as she led the crew in Lefsa-making contests and competitive rounds of “31”.
Even after John was afflicted with Parkinsons and she was stricken with Cancer, she still encouraged the family to join them for various celebrations in Los Osos.
At the end of her life, Diane's penchant for perseverance was never more on display as she faced her disease head on in a battle that would last more than five years. Although she was soft spoken in nature, she possessed an unimaginable strength.
She needed this strength when she lost John suddenly last October. Even in this time of grief she could manage to smile, hug and comfort her family up until she was able to join her husband.
The intense love story of John and Diane Gregory is indeed a tragic one as the couple was struck down too soon but it can also be viewed as one of triumph when considering the legacy they left. Diane's values live on in the wonderful lives of her children Chris (Rynda), Jeremey (Amy R), Amy (Holly) and Heather. Seven grandchildren have fond memories of their Nana and Papa. Diane is also survived by her brothers Rick (Carol) and Greg Lankard. Countless friends remember them regularly in toasts knowing the two are now together after living a life well led.