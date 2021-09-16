Diana was 51 years old when she lost her battle to cancer on September 8th, 2021, in Lemoore, CA. Diana was born in Porterville, CA on September 16, 1969. She gave birth to five beautiful daughters but was a mother to many more children- the beautiful daughter and son-in laws that she loved with her whole heart. With the energy of all of her grandchildren, she couldnt help but to push for another day with all of her strength. Having three brothers: Little Joe Ortega, Daniel Ortega, and Joaquin Ortega, she was blessed with a host of nieces and nephews. Diana was a dedicated hard worker at the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino for twenty plus years. It was more than a workplace for her; it became her family.
Diana was preceded in death by her mother Lucia Sanchez, her grandparents Consuelo and Alfredo Lopez, her baby angels: nephew Devyn Ortega, great niece Saige Savage, and the father of her daughter and 2 step-daughters: Anthony Finley.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 19th, 2021 at Hanford Fraternal Hall, 1015 N. 10th Ave, Hanford, CA 93230. The Program will begin at 1:00 PM and the celebration will continue until 5:00 PM.
Diana will be truly missed by so many. We love you to the moon and back, Queen.
