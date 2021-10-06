On Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Retired Lieutenant Commander Denver McGinnis died at home peacefully at age 85. Denver was born in Algona, Iowa to Percy and Edith McGinnis. He left Iowa at age 17 and joined the US Navy. After training, Denver became a Navy pilot and training officer through his 22 year career. He retired from the Navy and decided to continue his education to become a Physics Teacher. He was a high school teacher in the Kings County. He retired from Hanford High Schools and moved to Oregon shortly after. He taught Physics at Thurston High School in Springfield, Oregon for two years.
Denver was married to Marlene Vierra in 1956. They were married 65 years.
He is survived by Marlene, three sons, Douglas, Steven (Sharon) and Thomas (Tracy), Four grandchildren, Rachel Jacobson, Michael McGinnis, Allison McGinnis and Samantha McGinnis, two great grandchildren, Mack McGinnis and Miley McGinnis. Denver has two surviving sisters Shirley Leverenz and Mary Crouch. He is also survived by many dear relatives.
The family is not having a memorial service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Gideons International.
