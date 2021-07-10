Longtime Island Community resistant Denver Eddings, 94, passed peacefully Tuesday July 6th, 2021. Denver was the owner, head cook and custodian of the Iconic “41 Cafe” located at Hall 's Corner in the Island District of Lemoore. Denver 's life and love was feeding the hungry community farmers and passers-by at the restaurant for the past 60 plus years. On many days you would see several pickup trucks parked around the small cafe building that was the place of gathering for the farmers to have coffee, breakfast and “shoot-the-shi....”! One could learn ALL the happenings about the community and surrounding area or the world as they shared stories, news, laughed and engaged with Denver. She was never short on her opinion and regularly told customers to “get their own coffee because she was busy”. Denver opened the cafe at 4:30am everyday except Sunday and closed the doors after she fed Johnny Benito his hamburger steak and chili beans, which could have been noon or 2 P.M.. Denver served several generations of regular customers over the years whom she fed daily, played dice with and grew strong bonding relationships with. She ran her cafe her way and everyone was welcome and treated with respect. Denver had a menu for the restaurant you probably never saw. She would offer breakfast, the special for lunch and/or a burger with chips. Short, sweet and to the point that 's how she was.
Denver will always be remembered for her conversations, laugh and strength which she devoted to her cafe, friends, and family.
Denver Jo Robertson, was born to Garland and Ema Robertson in St. Jo, Arkansas on November 17th, 1926 joining six other siblings. She married Edward W. Eddings Doc soon after moving to Lemoore. Denver and Doc had one son, Thomas G. Eddings in 1944. Denver was preceded in death by her husband Edward “Doc” Eddings, her son Thomas Tommy Eddings. She is survived by her beloved grandson Shawn Eddings and Kirk Carter of Pilot Point Texas, daughter-in-laws Laraine W. Waters, and Nancy Rodriguez, granddaughters Amber Reed, Christy Reed-Sharp and great-grandson Gabriel Reed.
A Graveside Service will be Saturday, July 17th at 10:00 at Lemoore Cemetery. The family invites you to join them after the services for a celebration of life at Stoney's Sand and Gravel. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent in Denver's name to Post Acute Care in Hanford. Donations can also be collected at Stoney's Sand and Gravel which will be forwarded to Post Acute Care in Hanford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.