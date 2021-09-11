Dennis Ervin Turek 74 of Lemoore Ca the son of Ervin and Phyllis Turek of Hanford passed away June 8th 2021 at the Fresno VA Hospital. He is survived by his son Scott Turek of Skiatook Oklahoma, Grandchildren Jaylene Hylton , Levi and Spencer Turek and great grandchild Jayde Ann Hylton. His Daughter Marcie Tome of Tulsa Oklahoma, grandchildren Hagan , Griffin and Payton Tome. His Brother Leonard Turek of Alhambra Ca, Nephews Adam and Neil Turek. Dennis s Sister and Brother in law Debbie and Larry Peicheto, nephews Ryan and Kevin Peicheto of Hanford Ca along with Sister Loretta King of Hanford Ca as well.
A celebration of Life gathering will be held on September 18th at Fatte Alberts Pizza 110 E. 7th Street Hanford Ca from 1-3pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.