Denise Noreen Walecki, 62, of Lemoore CA passed away peacefully on November 22,
surrounded by her family and loved ones. Denise grew up in Oak Harbor, Washington, a town she loved. Denise will be dearly missed and always remembered. Denise was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She is survived by her loving husband Robert, son Anthony Walecki (Brianne) and daughter Ashley Reynolds (Philip), her grandchildren Evan, Julian, Jacqueline and Liberty, her sister Terresa Hobbs of Oak Harbor, Washington and numerous extended family members in various states.
Denises family invites friends and loved ones to join us in celebrating her beautiful life at Fleet Reserve Branch 261/ 788 East D St Lemoore CA on Sunday December 12th at 1:00pm.
