Denise Hernandez was born on November 05,1968 and passed away on November 14, 2021.

She is survived by her best friend Tom, daughter Tammy and son in law Saul, her son Tom along with grandchildren saul, Tom, serenity, and isabell she is also survived by her sister Carol and husband jack.

Graveside services for Denise will be held on January 7, 2022 at 1pm at Oak grove cemetery in Laton.

