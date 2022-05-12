Deborah Jean Barnett was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to so many. She left this world suddenly on April 1, 2022. Although her battle with cancer took her from us, her loving heart left a beacon of light for all who loved and knew her.
She was born on August 8th 1952 in Hanford California. After graduating Hanford High School, she married and lovingly raised five children who adored her dearly. She touched so many lives in her time on the earth and will always be remembered for her selfless giving nature. Her sassy spirit, warm smile, and wise words can never be replaced in our minds or in our hearts. She was a gift to so many.
She was preceded in death by her biological mother Joyce Miranda, father Ernest Rose, her daughter Kristina Hampshire, her brother Edward Rose and brother David Miranda. She is survived by her mother Nadine Rose, husband Thomas Barnett, brothers Richard Miranda & Daniel Miranda, daughters Tonya Schroeder, Shanda Bynum, Sarah Wilson, her son Rance Wilson, Grandchildren, Kastin, Kayla, Kimberly, Karley, Owen, Paige & Emerie, Great Grandchildren Rausalyn & Wade, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In leu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or the Special Olympics.