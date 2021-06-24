Debbie Sue Jaeger of Lemoore passed away at home on Sunday, June 20th at the age of 62. Debbie was born in Hanford to Dale and Evelyn Berna. She was a member of the Santa Rosa Rancheria. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, sci-fi, gambling but most of all she loved to be with her grandbabies and great-grandbabies.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 40 years Don Jaeger, her daughters: Elizabeth Jernberg and Shannon Jaeger, her 2 sisters: Rosalie Montanez and Charlotte Berna, 2 brothers: Allan Berna and Jody Berna, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 2 children: Alveia Pinheiro and Anthony Pinheiro.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Thursday at 6:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. Friends who wish can make donations in Debbies memory to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
