Vickie Collette Morton-Jones, 63, of Lemoore passed away October 17th. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:00 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

