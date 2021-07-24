Thomas Bruce McColl, 70, of Lemoore passed away July 15th. A Visitation be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at South Valley Community Church in Lemoore. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

