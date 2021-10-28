Robert Peter Heinrichs, 93, of Kingsburg died Friday October 22, 2021

A Memorial Service was held at Hope Kingsburg in Kingsburg on Friday October 29, 2021 at 11 am with a Graveside Service at Reedley Cemetery on Monday November 1, 2021 at 1 pm. Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

