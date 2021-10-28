Robert Peter Heinrichs, 93, of Kingsburg died Friday October 22, 2021
A Memorial Service was held at Hope Kingsburg in Kingsburg on Friday October 29, 2021 at 11 am with a Graveside Service at Reedley Cemetery on Monday November 1, 2021 at 1 pm. Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.