Robert Grossman, a long time carrier of the Sentinel died September 16, 2021 as a result of injuries received in a traffic accident while delivering the paper. He was 83 years old.
He was always concerned about the papers and delivering them on time and in good condition. He cared about his customers.
He is survived by sisters Renee Greenberg, Sara Astrow (Paul) and Marcis Hirschel ( Peter). He is also survived by daughters Stacy Grossman, Pam Johnston, and son Jay Grossman.
A graveside funeral will be held at the Jewish cemetery in Fresno with a small reception to be held in the Fresno Wyndham. To RSVP or if you have memories to share please email renee.greenberg28@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.