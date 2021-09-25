Robert Grossman, a long time carrier of the Sentinel died September 16, 2021 as a result of injuries received in a traffic accident while delivering the paper. He was 83 years old.

He was always concerned about the papers and delivering them on time and in good condition. He cared about his customers.

He is survived by sisters Renee Greenberg, Sara Astrow (Paul) and Marcis Hirschel ( Peter). He is also survived by daughters Stacy Grossman, Pam Johnston, and son Jay Grossman.

A graveside funeral will be held at the Jewish cemetery in Fresno with a small reception to be held in the Fresno Wyndham. To RSVP or if you have memories to share please email renee.greenberg28@gmail.com

