Raymond Alex Jacques, Jr., 51, of Hanford passed away July 12th. Visitation will be held Friday, July 16th from 10:00 A.M. 12:45 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday at 1:00 P.M. at Lemoore Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Jacques, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

