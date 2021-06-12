Meade Elliott Hallock Jr., 65, of Hanford died Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Graveside Service with Military Honors will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:30 am at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery
