Louie Junior Orsaba, 85, of Lemoore passed away October 29th. A Memorial will be held on Friday, November 12th at 10:00 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore

