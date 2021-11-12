Leonila Otero Oliva, 75, of Avenal passed away November 6th. A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 12th at 9:00 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church with burial to follow at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

To plant a tree in memory of Leonila Oliva as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

