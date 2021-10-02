Latausha Elizabeth Silkwood, 1 month old, of Lemoore passed away September 23rd. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 1:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

To plant a tree in memory of Latausha Silkwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments