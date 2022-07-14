June Withers, 83, of Visalia passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, 7/16/2022, held at 2627 W Midvalley ave. Visalia, CA 93277 in the Clubhouse.
