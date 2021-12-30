June Lay went to be with the Lord December 17, 2021 at age 89. June was born December 18, 1931. All services will be at Grace Bible Church 707 W. Fargo in Hanford. Visitation will be at 10 AM, memorial service will be at 11 AM, a graveside service will be in Armona at Grangeville Cemetery at 12:30.
To plant a tree in memory of June Lay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.