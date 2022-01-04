June Lay went to be with the Lord December 17, 2021 at age 89. June was born December 18, 1931. All services will be at Grace Bible Church 707 W. Fargo in Hanford. Visitation will be January 4, 2022 at 10 AM, memorial service will be at 11 AM, a graveside service will be in Armona at Grangeville Cemetery at 12:30.

