Jo Anne Montgomery, 76, of Lemoore passed away July 2nd. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 25th at 6:00 P.M. at South Valley Community Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

To plant a tree in memory of Jo Montgomery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments