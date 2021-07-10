Harold Robert Montgomery, 85, of Platteville, CO, died June 1, 2021.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday July 13th, 2021 @ 10 a.m. at St Brigid Catholic Church, 1001 E. Douty St., Hanford, CA.

