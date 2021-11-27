Feliciana Nunez, 45, of Hanford passed away November 18th. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 2nd from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 3rd at 10:00 A.M. at St. Pauls Catholic Church in Coalinga with burial to follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

