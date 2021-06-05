Born August 16, 1929 in Hawley, Texas to James Fred Adams and Minnie Rebecca Crawford.

Celebration of Life to be held, Friday June 11, 2021, 11:00 AM, at Glad Tidings Church 750 E. Grangeville Ave. Hanford CA.

To plant a tree in memory of Everett Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments