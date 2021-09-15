Douglas Edward Rose, 54, of Lemoore passed away September 6th. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 17th at 2:00 P.M. at South Valley Community Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

