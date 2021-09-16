Carole Ann Rhyne, 77, of Lemoore passed away July 15th. A Celebration of Life for both her and her husband will be held on Saturday, September 18th at 1:00 P.M. at Lemoore Trinity Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

