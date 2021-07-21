Amos Lee Keel, Sr., 81, of Lemoore passed away July 12th. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 21st from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Hanford Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

To plant a tree in memory of Amos Keel, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

