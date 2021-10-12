Allen Miranda, 63, of Lemoore passed away October 5th. A Rosary & Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

