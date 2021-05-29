Alice Marie Silva, 90, of Lemoore passed away May 20th. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 5th at 10:00 A.M. at Lemoore Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

