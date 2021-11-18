Alejo Covarrubias-Macias, 96, of Kettleman City passed away November 13th. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 18th from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Friday at 6:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 19th at 12:00 P.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

To plant a tree in memory of Alejo Covarrubias-Macias as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

