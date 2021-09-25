Albert Ray Farmer, 76, of Lemoore passed away September 21st. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 11:00 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Farmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments