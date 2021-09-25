Albert Ray Farmer, 76, of Lemoore passed away September 21st. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 11:00 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
To plant a tree in memory of Albert Farmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.