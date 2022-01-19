David Vernon Kemp was born in Bakersfield, CA on August 12, 1953, and passed away on December 31, 2021 in Hanford, California.
David spent his childhood in Hanford, and his later teen years in Napa, California. David met his high school sweetheart, Catherine Santa Maria at Napa High. They married in August of 1974 in Napa, and then moved to Hanford so David could take over his fathers business.
David ran Buffalo West, previously Hanford Vacuum Center, from 1973 until his passing in December 2021. Davids interests were attending car shows, and going to the coast. He loved watching his son play baseball, spending time with his family, and having a Great Dane at his feet, especially Bailey.
David is survived by his wife Catherine, daughter Jessica, and son Jeremiah all in Hanford. His brother Richard Kemp in Beavercreek, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father Vernon Kemp, and mother Joye May.
The family wishes to thank Davita Sequoia Dialysis for always providing David his favorite chair, and caring for his needs these past 3 years.
As per Davids wishes, there will be no public service, just a private burial for family at Kings River Cemetery, arrangements by Peoples Funeral Chapel.
