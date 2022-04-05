David Royal Hanse, age 80, was called to heaven on Dec. 1st 2021.
David was born in Hanford on September 26, 1941 to John and Evelyn Hanse.
David grew up in the Hardwick-Laton area on his family farm. David grew up learning to farm. He and his brothers were outside with their father from an early age. They liked to compete with each other, for example who could set the most irrigation pipes the fastest. In their spare time they built forts, went swimming in the canal and rode their horses all over the area, sometimes swimming with their horses in the river. David loved archery and target practice. He also loved music studying piano and later playing his father's saxophone in the high school band.
He attended Hardwick Elementary school and graduated from Laton High School in 1960. He attended Reedley College where he ran track and was awarded many medals. He then transferred to Cal Poly and received a degree in Ag Business Management in 1966. Davids first year out of college he took a job working for Coberly and Plum as a field sales serviceman serving the same area he grew up in. In 1965, he started a long distance relationship with Billie Jean DeVries and in June 1966, shortly after his graduation they were married. They welcomed 2 young daughters, Becky and Cindy to their family within their first 3 years of marriage. In 1968, David went to work for Westlake farms as an agronomist specializing in growing cotton. In 1974 they welcomed another daughter, Erikka Leighann. During his 33 years at Westlake Farms, he received his pilot's license and enjoyed flying on a weekly basis to oversee the farm and monitor the irrigation and growing crops. In the year 2000, David went to work for J. G. Boswell Company and worked another 11 years overseeing a portion of the farm growing tomatoes.
When David wasn't working, he enjoyed projects around his home. He engineered and built various structures including a playhouse for his daughters that stood above their fence line at their Armona home. He was always building and working in his yard which he instilled that same love in his daughters. Each year they enjoyed family vacations at Shaver Lake camping, water skiing and renting cabins for a week. David was very athletic and enjoyed surfing, water skiing, snow skiing and cycling. He climbed Mount Whitney in his 60s and he enjoyed daily walks with his daughters theses past three years.
David was called home on December 1, 2021. He had just celebrated his 80th birthday with family in September as they gathered for his Uncle's Royal's reinternment. David was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease just three years prior. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Billie Hanse and his three daughters, Becky (Jim) Kidder of Auburn, Cindy (Rocky) Garcia of Roseville and Leighann (Scott) Eaton of Hanford as well as 8 grandchildren, Tahra Thomas, Samantha Kidder, Sabrina Kidder, Amber Garcia, Katie Garcia, Makenzie Gonzales, David Gonzales and Joshua Eaton as well as 5 great grandchildren. Also surviving is his older brother Peter (Janis) Hanse, younger sister Patricia (Robert) Verheul and younger brother Donald (Cecilia) Hanse, cousin Carolyn (Jerry) Taylor plus numerous nieces, nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Hanford on Monday, April 11 at 10:30 a.m., 505 N. Redington Street in Hanford. All friends and family are warmly invited and encouraged to come and honor his life with memories to share and time with his family.