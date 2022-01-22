To know David Lucio Quezada, age 59, was to know a man who was giving of his time, always up for an adventure and had a great laugh. Born in Fresno, CA, David attended local schools and graduated from Fresno State University. He went on to have a long and diverse career with Kings County Probation Department and retired after 30 years of service. After retirement David moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he was residing at the time of his death, on January 7, 2022.
David's wife referred to him as a “renaissance man” because of his many talents. His preferred method of transportation was his motorcycle, and he could often be found taking camping trips, going wine tasting, dancing to a local band, and participating in the New Year's Day Polar Plunge. David was an avid runner and participated in races all over the country, often, with one of his beloved pups by his side. When he was home, David was perfecting his sourdough bread making or baking up a pie. He would often be out on the back patio enjoying a cigar after putting meat in the smoker for that night's dinner. David was a great storyteller and was always ready with his quick wit and laughter. With his gregarious personality, David was a command presence in any room. Never meeting a stranger, his wife would often tease him about making new friends at Costco or the gas station.
In retirement, David found a new passion for being a wedding officiant. David was well suited for this “side hustle” and thoroughly enjoyed uniting couples in holy matrimony. David particularly enjoyed seeing traditions, unique elements incorporated into the celebrations and would often share stories about the couples and their wedding locations.
David's absence will leave a void as big as his personality in the lives of the many family members and friends that mourn his departure from this world. David leaves behind his wife, Heather Quezada, mother, Elva Castillo, father, Leo Quezada, daughters Jennifferre Mancillas, Mary Rose McPherson, Stacey Empey, Katrina Quezada, and Callie Quezada. David also leaves behind his siblings, grandchildren, and a large extended family.
Cremation has taken place, per David's request, and his life will be honored at a later date. Because David loved his pups and often said they would “only break my heart once”, donations in David's name can be made to Valley Animal Haven in Lemoore, CA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.