It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved daughter Darrian. Darrian passed away following an accident on June 28, 2021. She is survived by her parents, Jennifer Martin and Danny Rodrigues, her brother Justin, grandparents Donald and Sandy Martin of Lemoore and grandmother, Emilie Rodrigues of Grover Beach. Darrian leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins that will miss her dearly. Darrian was preceded in death by her grandfather Willie Rodrigues of Grover Beach.
Darrian was a kind, loving, young woman who was quick to laugh and surrounded herself with friends. She was working at the Kwik Break on 41 and Grangeville where she was a favorite among coworkers and customers alike. Darrian graduated from LHS in 2018. She was very active on the Forensics team and with every play that was performed from her freshman year through her senior year. Even if Darrian was not performing in the play, she was quietly in the background making sure that the rest of the cast shined. She continued this love of performing while she attended West Hills College where she made many dear friends. She always said that Mrs. Palermo was her favorite teacher at the high school.
Graveside services will be held Friday July 16th at 10AM at Cavalry Cemetery in Hanford. A celebration of life will follow at the Hanford Fraternal Hall, 1015 N 10th Ave. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Darrian Martin Scholarship for the Arts at Lemoore High School. Donations may be sent to LUHSD Foundation 5 Powell Ave Lemoore CA 93245. Please put Darrian Martin Scholarship for the Arts in the memo line of the check.
