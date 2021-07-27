Darlene Grace McFerrin passed away on July 21, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 83. Born December 28, 1937 in San Luis Obispo to Alvin Lewis and Dorothy Sousa.
Darlene, moved to Fresno as child and later graduated from San Joaquin Memorial High School. Upon completing school she became a successful business woman managing an escrow company for 30 years. Darlene later married and had two children. She leaves behind her son Shawn Hughes, daughter Stacey Hughes-Johnson and son-in-law Gary Johnson.
Darlene's pride and joy were her four grandchildren Jenifer Johnson (spouse Joey Cardosa), Sara Guidry (spouse Steve Guidry), Jason Johnson, and Carson. She will also be greatly missed by her seven great-grandchildren the Cardosa children Zoey, Joey, and Brody; the Guidry boys Cyris, Caleb, Colton, and Corbin.
Additionally, she is mourned by her only sister Beverly Kotoian, nephew Michael, and nieces Yvonne and Rachel. Darlene aka "Granny" will be best remembered as the matriarch of the family, a devout Catholic, and an amazing cook who provided her loved ones with a lifetime of delicious meals and yummy desserts.
Her legacy in the kitchen lives on through the family recipes she took great care in teaching the next generation.
Rosary services will be held at Farewell Page in Selma July 28, 2021 at 6pm, Funeral service St. Lucy's Catholic Church in Fowler July 29, 2021 at 9:30 am and gravesite to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Lucys Catholic Church in Fowler or Nazareth House of Fresno.
