Danny Lowell Yocum, 77, of Lake Havasu, Arizona, passed away on June 18th, 2022. Danny was born at Community Hospital in Hanford, CA on September 7, 1944 and attended Hanford High School, Class of 1962. He honorably served in the U.S. National Guard, 1965-1972. Danny was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years, Beverly Yocum, and his beloved parents, Charles Yocum and Juanita Aipa of Hanford, CA. Danny is survived by his brother and sister, Larry Yocum and Charlene Yocum White; his children, Danna, Jodi, Bryan and Tammy; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Danny, you are greatly loved and your kindness and compassion will always be remembered. Rest in peace.
